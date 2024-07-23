Couple gets divorced three minutes after marriage

A newly-wed couple in Kuwait divorced just three minutes after the marriage as the groom reportedly insulted the bride when they were leaving the wedding ceremony, local media reported.

After the formalities were over, the couple turned to leave the wedding court, but the bride fell. Upon the slipping, the groom called the bride’ stupid’ for falling over..

When she heard this, the woman lost her temper and asked the judge to dissolve their marriage right away. Three minutes after they were married, the court agreed and granted an annulment. It is believed to be the shortest marriage in the country’s history.

The incident occurred in 2019 and is going viral again on social media.

A person posted on X (formerly Twitter).” I went to a wedding where the groom spent his speech making fun of his wife like it was some kind of roast, as did her father. She should have done what this woman did,”.

In a similar happening in the UK in 2004, a couple filed for divorce after barely 90 minutes of marriage. The relationship edned within two hours after Victoria Anderson and Scott McKie exchanged vows to live together forever.