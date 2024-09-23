Cristiano Ronaldo joining ‘Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ as fighter?

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo hinted at collaborating with the legendary fighting game “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.”

Currently residing in Saudi Arabia where he plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, the star footballer took to Instagram to share an uncharacteristic teaser post with the Fatal Fury hashtag.

The video ended with the announcement, “A legendary player joins a legendary game.”

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote in the caption of the post, “Something exciting in the making! #SNK #FatalFury #CR7.”

While the video did not feature the Portuguese footballer in the SNK-developed fighting game, fans were quick to speculate that Ronaldo will become a fighter in Fatal Fury’s latest title.

Several suggested that a real athlete joining a violent fighting game was surprising, however, it would be a smart move by SNK given Cristiano Ronaldo’s popularity after the launching of his YouTube channel.

The star footballer, on August 21, launched his YouTube channel, titled “UR · Cristiano.”

Reacting to the launching of his YouTube channel, the 39-year-old said that the project was on his mind for a long time.

“Finally, we have the opportunity to make it real. I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!” he added.

As per the Guinness World Records, around 19.72 million YouTube users subscribed his channel within the first 24 hours, earning him the title for the most YouTube subscribers gained in 24 hours.

The Portuguese footballer has a huge presence on other social media platforms. Having the most followers on Instagram with 637 million, Ronaldo became the first person to reach 500 million followers on Instagram in November 2022.

Additionally, he has 170 million followers on Facebook and 112 million on X. Cristiano Ronaldo has around one billion followers across social media platforms.