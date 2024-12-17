CTD apprehends 16 terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) executed 118 intelligence-based operations across Punjab, resulting in the apprehension of 16 terrorists, ARY News reported.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the operations were carried out in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Mandi Bahauddin, and Mianwali.

The arrested individuals affiliated with Fitna al Khawarij” were identified as Tufail, Siddique, and Shabbir ul Haq.

Additionally, CTD disclosed the arrest of a notorious terrorist from North Waziristan, identified as Umar.

Arms and other explosive materials have been recovered from arrested terrorist.

Earlier, in November, three terrorists killed in an exchange of fire with CTD personnel near Chakri in Rawalpindi, a spokesperson of CTD said.

“Two of their accomplices escaped from the scene”.

“The CTD conducted an intelligence-based operation for arrest of terrorists. The terrorists opened fire at the CTD team,”.

According to spokesman, three terrorists were killed in firing of their accomplices during the encounter.

A suicide jacket, safety fuse wire, rifles, bullets and explosive material recovered from deceased terrorists.

CTD Punjab has stated that the terrorists killed in Rawalpindi encounter, have been identified as Abdullah, Abdul Rehman and Anas. “They were affiliated with Fitna al Khawarij”.

These terrorists were involved in attack on police and extortion, according to CTD statement.