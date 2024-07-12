CTD apprehends two terrorists in Karachi for funding TTP

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) anti terrorism financing unit on Friday arrested two terrorist in Karachi for funding TTP, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD carried out an operation in Karachi’s Jhanjal Goth area, resulting in the arrest of two terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

According to DIG CTD, Asif Ijaz, the accused were in contact with TTP leaders in Afghanistan through social media and were collecting funds for the banned outfit.

Both the arrested terrorists belong to Waziristan and have been identified as Abu and Yaqub Mehsud. They had recently returned to Karachi to carry out a funding operation and were seized with a significant amount of funds.

Earlier, police killed three terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Hasan Khel Peshawar.

The police officials stated that an intelligence-based operation was carried out in the Hasan Khel area of Peshawar on the information regarding the presence of terrorists.

During the operation, two police personnel of CTD embraced martyrdom and one sustained injuries, police officials added.

In a separate incident, security forces gunned down a terrorist commander Irfan Ullah aka Adnan in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bajaur District, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On 3 July 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Bajaur District, on the reported presence of a high profile terrorist,” the statement added.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, the terrorist commander was killed after intense fire exchange.