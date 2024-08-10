CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Larkana

LARKANA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two most wanted terrorists belonging to a banned organization in Naudero, Larkana, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD recovered 350 grams of explosive material, 6 detonators, Kalashnikov powder, wire, nut bolts, and a grenade from the terrorists’ possession.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department, the arrested terrorists, Jamil Sheikh and Habibullah Jatoi, residents of Mehrabpur, were involved in the May 29 blast at the DSP office.

During interrogation, the terrorists revealed that they had received training in Kandahar, Afghanistan and they were planning to carry out a bomb blast at the Ladies Jail and the Larkana Stadium on August 14.

The CTD has registered a case against the terrorists under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department claimed to have arrested two notorious terrorists after an encounter.

READ: CTD arrests two terrorists after encounter in Hyderabad

After receiving information about the presence of three terrorists, the CTD and police conducted an operation in the Ibrahim Shoro area of Hyderabad.

During the operation, the CTD officials experienced an encounter with the terrorists in the Kotri Site area of Hyderabad.

During the exchange of gunfire, two bullets struck the bulletproof jacket of the SHO CTD Asif Hayat, in response the CTD managed to arrest two terrorists in injured condition meanwhile, one terrorist managed to flee the scene.

Following the arrest the bomb disposal squad has been called on the scene to check the items recovered from the possession of the terrorists.