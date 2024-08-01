Danish Taimoor recreates SRK’s iconic pose in UK – Watch

A-list star Danish Taimoor struck Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic arm pose in the sunflower field in the UK.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Danish Taimoor was hailed as the ‘King of Pakistan’ as social users drew comparisons between him and Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan after the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star recreated the latter’s signature pose while vacationing in the UK.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Taimoor shared his new reel from his visit to a sunflower field, when he struck the step, and captioned, “Good memories are the timeless treasures of the heart.” He added SRK’s song ‘Main Yahan Hoon’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Veer Zara’ in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

More than 5 million Instagrammers have watched the reel on his page, and thousands of them showered their love on the celebrity with likes and comments.

Also Read: Danish Taimoor, Sarah Khan join forces for maiden collaboration

Notably, celebrity couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, who tied the knot in 2014 after being in a relationship for more than eight years, are currently on a family vacation in the UK, with their two kids, Hoorain, 8, and Rayan, 6, to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

Khan also posted a three-picture gallery with her husband, from the fields, and captioned, “Sunflower field vibes, feeling like we’re in a Yash Raj movie song!”