David Miller recalls last over dismissal in T20 World Cup 2024 final

South African batter David Miller has broken his silence of his final over dismissal in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against India at Kensington Oval.

The explosive batter was the last hope for his team in the final as they needed 16 runs in the final over to lift the silverware.

However, his outing in the ultimate game ended when he was caught on the boundary on the first delivery of the 20th over.

The final over of the T20 World Cup 2024 saw David Miller launching Hardik Pandya’s full-toss delivery towards the long-off boundary.

However, he was caught by India’s Suryakumar Yadav which ended their chances to win the final.

Consequently, Rohit Sharma-led India restricted South Africa to 169/8, defeating them by seven runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Reacting to his dismissal, Miller said that he felt a range of emotions after getting out before finishing the game for South Africa.

“Pretty hard to explain, but yeah, I suppose anger is probably one of them. Frustration, disappointment, failure, all these negative things come into your head. I watch a lot of different sports and they always talk about the moment to win the game,” the South African batter said.

“And I suppose that was the moment to win the game. And it wasn’t to be for me. I took it pretty hard. I felt like I had let the country down, I had let myself and my teammates down. I almost just didn’t want to walk off the field,” he added

When asked if he thinks he should have played another shot, David Miller said that the only issue with the shot was not getting a better connection with the bat.

“No, I wouldn’t have, other than maybe getting a little bit better contact. I wasn’t actually expecting a full toss like that. I always do have a full toss in mind, but it caught me a little off guard and I got it just slightly wrong. But it was a little breeze that was kind of coming across us, not necessarily into us, more slightly in and across,” he added.