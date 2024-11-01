web analytics
Friday, November 1, 2024
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer share daughter's name, first picture

By Web Desk
Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally shared the name of their baby daughter along with the first picture.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a joint Instagram post, the couple revealed that they named their daughter Dua Padukone Singh.

“Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,” they wrote in the caption of their Instagram post.

Several Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, flocked to their comments section to congratulate the couple.

Bhatt shared a series of heart and celebratory emojis in the comments section of the couple’s post.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Laxmi aayi hai !!! The queen is here,” while Ananya Panday stated: “Baby girl! Congratulations.”

Read more: ‘Singham Again’ marks the debut of my daughter: Ranveer Singh

The Bollywood power couple became parents to a baby daughter on September 8 at the HN Reliance hospital.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after dating for nearly six years, announced their first pregnancy in February this year.

With a baby-themed graphic image on Instagram, they announced that they will welcome their little bundle of joy in September this year.

On the work front, the couple recently appeared in the star-studded ‘Singham Again’ led by Ajay Devgn.

The cast of the film also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff among others.

Rohit Shetty’s cop-actioner hit theatres on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

