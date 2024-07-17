Deputy PM Dar urges safety for Pakistani students amid Bangladesh protests

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday instructed Pakistan High Commissioner in Dhaka Syed Maroof to ensure Pakistani students’ safety amidst ongoing protests in Bangladesh, and to work closely with local authorities for their protection.

Senator Ishaq Dar, who also holds the portfolio of foreign minister, contacted Pakistan High Commissioner in Bangladesh Syed Maroof on Wednesday morning to inquire about the well-being of Pakistani students particularly residing in Dhaka.

Dar advised high commissioner Syed Maroof to stay in close touch with the local authorities to ensure the safety of Pakistani students.

High Commissioner Syed Maroof briefed the DPM on the security situation and the measures taken by the High Commission to ensure the welfare of Pakistanis in Bangladesh. He also stated that a helpline has been activated to aid individuals in distress.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan High Commission has advised Pakistani students in Dhaka to prioritize their safety and refrain from participating in the protests, suggesting they remain within their campus hostels due to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh announced it will indefinitely shut down all public and private universities from Wednesday after protests by students against a quota system for government jobs turned deadly this week, leaving at least six people dead and scores injured.

The South Asian nation has been rocked by protests for weeks over public sector job quotas, which include a 30% reservation for family members of freedom fighters from the 1971 War of Independence from Pakistan. It has sparked anger among students who face high youth unemployment rates, with nearly 32 million young Bangladeshis not in work or education out of a total population of 170 million people.

Demonstrations intensified after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina refused to meet the protesters’ demands, citing ongoing court proceedings, and labelled those opposing the quota as “razakar” – a term used for those who allegedly collaborated with the Pakistani army during the 1971 war.

The protests turned violent this week when thousands of anti-quota protesters clashed with members of the student wing of the ruling Awami League party across the country. Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Six people, including at least three students, were killed during the clashes on Tuesday, police said.