Michael C. Hall teases ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ —A thrilling ride ahead

Get ready for more thrills! Michael C. Hall, the star of the hit show “Dexter,” has announced that filming for the new “Dexter: Resurrection” series has officially begun.

This exciting news comes while fans are enjoying the prequel series, “Dexter: Original Sin,” which explores the early days of the infamous Bay Harbor Butcher.

“Dexter: Resurrection” will pick up after the events of “Dexter: New Blood,” where Dexter Morgan faced serious consequences for his actions.

Remember how his son, Harrison, shot him? Well, “Dexter: Resurrection” will delve into the aftermath of that shocking event and explore the questions Dexter must now answer.

While “Dexter: Original Sin” gives us a glimpse into Bay Harbor Butcher’s past, with Patrick Gibson playing the younger version of the character, “Dexter: Resurrection” will bring back Michael C. Hall to reprise his iconic role.

In a video message, Michael C. Hall shared his excitement, saying, “It’s happening! I’m looking forward to another thrill ride and when all is said and done, to you taking the ride with us.”

Fans are understandably thrilled about this news. Many expressed their excitement on social media, with some fans even mentioning that they prefer Michael C. Hall as Dexter.

Michael C. Hall has had a bit of a rollercoaster ride with its endings. The original series ended with Dexter faking his death, which many fans found disappointing.

Then, “Dexter: New Blood” seemed to seal his fate with another questionable ending. However, “Dexter: Resurrection” offers a chance to explore the character’s story further and potentially give fans the closure they’ve been waiting for.

“Dexter: Original Sin” is currently airing and provides a fascinating look into Dexter’s past, with Christian Slater playing his father, Harry Morgan, and Sarah Michelle Gellar joining the cast as a lab boss.