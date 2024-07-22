DG ISPR criticises propaganda targeting Azm-e-Istehkam

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday highlighted the need to address the escalating disinformation and propaganda targeting Azm-e-Istehkam.

DG ISPR said the Pakistan Army conducted over 22,400 operations in 2024 so far in which 137 Jawans have embraced martyrdom, while 398 terrorists including 31 most wanted were killed

He said ‘organized propaganda’ against Armed forces has increased in Pakistan.

Clearing the air on the recently launched Azm-e-Istehkam, DG ISPR said it is a comprehensive and integrated counter-terrorism campaign, not a military operation per se as it is being presented.

Recalling that an Apex Committee — the country’s top security body — meeting was held on June 22 over Azm-e-Istehkam, he said that the statement following the huddle noted that “we have made an anti-terrorism policy with national consensus”.

The Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) said that the Apex Committee meeting was attended by provincial ministers, relevant service chiefs, and both civil and military officers.

Read more: ‘Azm-e-Istehkam not a new philosophy but part of National Action Plan’

The DG ISPR mentioned that the National Action Plan was initially formulated in 2014 and revised in 2021. The Prime Minister has approved the National Counter-Terrorism Campaign, which is not an operation but a comprehensive campaign against terrorism.

“Azm-e-Istehkam is not a military operation. Why is Azm-e-Istehkam being made controversial? There’s a strong lobby which wants the objectives of Azm-e-Istehkam not to be fulfilled. It is being politicised.”

“Why did a mafia, political mafia, and an illegal mafia say that they would not let this [campaign] happen?” he questioned, adding that a certain political mafia wants to make Azm-e-Istehkam controversial.