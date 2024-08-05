No change in military’s stance on May 9 riots: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday reaffirmed the military’s position on the May 9 violent protests, saying that those responsible for the riots must face consequences.

“The Army’s stance on [May 9] is clear, which was conveyed in the May 7 press conference. There has been no change in that, nor will there be,” he said while addressing media on Pakistan’s security situation and measures taken against terrorism in the country.

On May 7 2024, DG ISPR had said that that any dialogue with the PTI could happen only if it “earnestly apologises publicly in front of the nation”.

“No talks will be held with any political leader, or group which attacks its own army and indulges in propaganda [against them]”.

“There can be no dialogue with an anarchist group,” he noted adding that the “only way forward for the anarchists [group] is to apologise sincerely, abandon the politics of hate and indulge in constructive politics [instead],” he said.

Addressing the presser today, the military’s spokesperson said that Pakistani security forces and law enforcement agencies conducted 23,622 small and large-scale intelligence-based operations across the country this year. Of these, 2,045 operations were carried out in the last 15 days, resulting in the elimination of 24 terrorists.

The DG ISPR announced that the Government of Pakistan has officially designated the TTP as “Fitna al-Khawarij,” a term that will be used to refer to the group and its associated terrorists, who will be termed “Kharji” (outcasts).

Lt Gen Chaudhry paid tribute to the 139 soldiers of the Pakistani security forces who have embraced martyrdom in the first seven months of 2024.

The army spokesperson highlighted the military’s contribution to education, saying “Pakistan Army is providing digital education to youth and running 92 schools in Balochistan, with over 19,000 students receiving education. Additionally, the army has established 171 schools and three cadet colleges in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, DG ISPR Ahmed Shari reiterated the Pakistan army’s support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), condemning the inhuman lockdown, illegal demographic changes, and human rights violations in the region.

He called for the need to resolve the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions and in line with the hopes of the Kashmiri people to bring peace to the region.