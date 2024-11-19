Digital driving license card fee in Islamabad; November 2024

Before driving a car or any other vehicle, all Pakistani citizens including those living in Islamabad and are of legal age must obtain a valid license from the appropriate authority. Failure to do so may result in fines or legal action.

To obtain a driver’s license, applicants must pass both the theoretical and practical exams. A fixed amount is also given to the government as payment for issuing driver’s licenses.

The digital driving license in Islamabad, which contains 12 contemporary security measures, has been introduced by the Islamabad Traffic Police recently. These security measures prevent it from being tampered with or counterfeited.

In order to assist reduce traffic infractions, the traffic police have planned to soon link this digital driver’s license to Safe City, NADRA, and Excise.

In the capital city, those who currently possess a valid driver’s license can apply for the digital card by paying a certain price.

Digital driver’s license fee

In May of this year, the Islamabad Traffic Police updated the driving license pricing schedule. A fixed charge of Rs2,000 has been set for the Digital Driving License Card.