Driving license fee in Punjab; update for November 2024

Before driving a car or any other vehicle, all Pakistani citizens including those living in Punjab and are of legal age must obtain a valid license from the appropriate authority. Failure to do so may result in fines or legal action.

To obtain a driver’s license, applicants must pass both the theoretical and practical exams. A fixed amount is also given to the government as payment for issuing driver’s licenses.

The Punjab government declared earlier this year that all driving license prices, including those for Lahore and Rawalpindi, will be significantly increased.

After 20 years, the administration updated the fee structure. It jacked up the fees of learner license, car+motorcycle license and others.

Learner License Fee

The fee for obtaining a learning driving license has been set by the province government at Rs 500. In the past, the cost was just Rs60.

Motorcycle Driver’s License Fee

In the past, the government received Rs550 for a five-year motorcycle driver’s license. For the motorbike driving license, the authority currently gets Rs 500 annually.

Driving License for car or SUV

The annual cost of a car or jeep driving license is determined by the government at Rs1,800. In the past, obtaining a five-year driving license for a car or jeep cost Rs950.