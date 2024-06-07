Online issuance of driving license to begin from THIS date

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Driving License Branch announced to reactivate online license issuance from the next week, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon chaired a meeting regarding making the process of obtaining a driving license online easier.

The meeting was also attended by the DIG Driving License Branch Sindh and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, it was decided that the online issuance of learning and international driving licenses would be reactivated from next week. It was also decided to further facilitate the citizens by enabling them to get their driving license renewed online.

The online facility will also feature payment of fees, bank details, and medical fitness certificates. Proposals for medical fitness and eye exams for the renewal of driver’s licenses were also considered in the meeting, particularly for Pakistanis living abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that the online driving license system will be launched on an experimental basis. He said that in the future, a mobile van facility may also be introduced for the convenience of citizens.

“The purpose of implementing the online driving license system is to provide citizens with convenient and hassle-free services,” Ghulam Nabi Memon said

The IGP said that driving license data will be digitized with the use of modern technology.

Earlier on March 25, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced an online driving license renewal facility for the citizens

According to a notification issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, all overseas Pakistanis will be required to submit a scanned copy of their passport, national identity card, expired driving license, recent medical fitness certificate, and fee challan to the concerned Embassy or High Commission through email.

The embassy will then forward the application to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, via official email.