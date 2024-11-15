Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati tour faces ban from government in Hyderabad

The organizers of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour have been issued a notice by the Telangana government ahead of the Hyderabad show.

As reported by Indian media, the government of Telangana has issued a notice to the concert organizers of Diljit Dosanjh, banning the singer from performing songs which promote alcohol, drugs and violence, during the Hyderabad show tonight.

According to the details, the notice served by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens in Rangareddy, bars Dosanjh from singing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during his show at GMR Arena in Hyderabad on November 15.

Moreover, the notice also restricted the singer from using child dancers on stage, citing loud sounds and flashing lights during the concert, which can be harmful to the children.

Notably, Diljit Dosanjh kickstarted the hotly-anticipated Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour from the capital city last month. The two-gig Delhi stop was followed by a show in Jaipur before he headed to Abu Dhabi for the UAE leg last weekend.

The Punjabi music sensation is now back in the home country.

After performing in the capital of the southern state of Telangana tonight, Dosanjh will take his sold-out tour to seven more cities including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore and Chandigarh, before concluding it in Guwahati, on December 29.