Actor Dodi Khan refuses to marry Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani actor Dodi Khan refused to marry Indian actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant, days after his proposal.

India’s controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has been left heartbroken once again, as Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, who proposed to her for a third marriage, earlier this week, has now refused to marry the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actor.

In his video message on the social site Instagram, Khan said on Thursday, “Hello India and Pakistan, this is Dodi Khan. Rakhi ji, you are my very good friend, and will always be but you cannot be my bride.”

“A few days ago, I had proposed Rakhi Sawant. I proposed to her because I have known her for a long time, she felt like a god-fearing person and a good human being,” he continued to explain. “She has been through a lot in her life. She lost her parents but was with them when they were ill, which is rare to see in today’s day and age. A guy came into her life and you all know what he did to her. She came out of that trauma. She accepted Islam, went for Umrah, and changed her name to Fatima. I liked that a lot that’s why I proposed to her.”

“But, I think that this is not acceptable to people because of the number of messages and the criticism that I have received, I cannot tolerate it,” he added. “So, Rakhi ji, you are my very good friend and will always be. But you might not be able to be my bride.”

“However, I promise you that you will become the daughter-in-law of Pakistan. I will get you married in this country and to one of my Pakistani brothers,” he assured Sawant.

Reacting to his video message, Sawant was devastated and dropped several broken-heart and teary-eyed emojis in the comments section.

It is worth noting here that Sawant had been married twice previously.

She was married to Ritesh Raj Singh, with whom she participated in ‘Biss Boss 15’, for her third stint in the reality show. However, they parted ways soon after the show ended in February 2022. She then tied the knot with her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani later the same year.

