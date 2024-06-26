Dozens stuck in cable cars after horrific collapse kills one

Dozens of passengers were left stranded after a cable car collapsed resulting in the killing of one man while injuring at least 21 people.

The incident occurred in Colombia’s Medellin when one of the cable cars collapsed onto a cab, injuring the driver and 11 people inside the cable car, a UK media outlet reported.

Local media outlet reported that the deceased was identified as Jhon Jairo Londono, 49.

Following the deadly accident, around 250 people were left trapped on the cable car service.

Apart from the driver of the cab, 10 people from inside the pod were also injured as paramedics treated them at the scene and in hospital.

Pictures and videos of the crash’s aftermath went viral showing the smashed cable car next to the yellow taxi.

While the exact height of the cabin was not known at the time of collapse, authorities said it came down while approaching the station.

A government official said that a cabin was struck by the following cab when it stopped as it entered the station and.

According to the official, the impact resulted in the first cabin detaching and falling to the pavement of the station.

The viral video showed paramedics providing treatment to the inured as several are seen lying on the ground at the station.

Local media outlets reported that he cable car system, named Metro de Medellín, is used by people to move to and from the city’s low-income neighborhoods which are settled on steep hills.

An official at the cable car system said that accident was the worst since the system’s inauguration, while a rescue worker said claimed that such an accident has never happened before on the cable car system.

The city’s mayor, Fico Gutiérrez said: ‘There is an emergency on the Metrocable system in the northeastern area of Medellín. A cabin with 10 people tell to the lower part of the platform at Popular station.”

‘People are being transferred to medical care centres,’ he added.