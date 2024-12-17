DRAP ‘registers’ another Made in Pakistan ventilator

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has ‘registered’ another locally produced ventilator, ‘Innovent’, in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-informed sources.

As per details, the Innovent ventilator, manufactured by Essence Industries Karachi, has successfully completed its clinical trials.

DRAP has officially registered the Innovent ventilator and issued a licence to Essence Industries for its local production. In addition to meeting domestic demand, the ventilators will also be exported, contributing to the Pakistan’s economy.

The Innovent ventilator has a shelf life of five years and is specifically designed for use by elderly patients, DRAP sources added.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News, DRAP CEO Dr. Asim Rauf said the priority of promoting Made in Pakistan medicines and medical equipment.

“Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry has entered a new era, and the export of locally produced ventilators will generate significant foreign exchange for the country. These live-saving machines will also serve as a symbol of Pakistan’s global recognition,” Dr. Asim Rauf stated.

He further highlighted that the success of Made in Pakistan medical devices reflects the country’s growing technological capabilities and commitment to innovation.

Earlier in 2021, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) registered an indigenously-developed intensive care unit (ICU) ventilator named “i-LIVE”, ARY News reported.

The life-support machine was developed by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Chief Executive Officer of the DRAP Dr Asim Rauf said that the i-LIVE ventilator was registered for a five-year period under the DRAP Act 2012 after its thorough technical examination.