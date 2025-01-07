Latest driving license fee in Punjab- January 2025

LAHORE: Punjab Traffic Police, the authorized body responsible for issuing regular driving licenses across the province, has updated the driving license fees for cars, motorcycles, and rickshaws.

A valid driving license is mandatory for operating vehicles on public roads, as traffic police are empowered to impose fines on drivers without one.

The department issues driving licenses to applicants who pass the practical and road sign tests within a specified period. This process aims to enhance road safety and reduce accidents. Applicants must also pay a prescribed fee to obtain a licence.

Required documents for regular driving license

Applicants need the following documents to apply:

Copy of CNIC

Three passport-size photographs

Medical certificate from an authorised practitioner

Medical fitness certificate (for candidates aged 50 and above)

Application Form (A)

Original learner’s permit (valid for at least 42 days)

Relevant ticket pasted on the form

Driving license fees (Effective January 2025)

Motorcycle license : Rs930 annual fee, plus Rs50 test fee

: Rs930 annual fee, plus Rs50 test fee Rickshaw license : Rs880 annual fee, plus Rs100 test fee

: Rs880 annual fee, plus Rs100 test fee Car license: Rs1,830 annual fee, plus Rs150 test fee

These fees are applicable for one-year licences, ensuring compliance with traffic regulations and promoting safer driving practices.

Earlier, the Karachi traffic police issued a stern warning to drivers, announcing a crackdown on those operating vehicles without a valid license.

In a recent announcement, the traffic police department has made it clear that any vehicle found without a valid driving license will be impounded and the driver will be subjected to heavy fines.

The new regulations have been introduced to improve road safety and reduce the number of accidents caused by unlicensed drivers in Karachi. According to the traffic police, the following fines will be imposed:

Motorcycles: A fine of Rs. 1,000 will be levied for driving a motorcycle without a valid license.

A fine of Rs. 1,000 will be levied for driving a motorcycle without a valid license. Public service vehicles (PSVs) and light transport vehicles (LTVs): A fine of Rs. 2,000 will be imposed for driving a PSV or LTV without a valid license.

A fine of Rs. 2,000 will be imposed for driving a PSV or LTV without a valid license. Cars and Jeeps: A fine of Rs. 1,500 will be imposed for driving a car or jeep without a valid license.

A fine of Rs. 1,500 will be imposed for driving a car or jeep without a valid license. Heavy transport vehicles: A fine of Rs. 2,500 will be imposed for driving a heavy transport vehicle without a valid license.

The Karachi traffic police have also emphasized that only vehicles with a valid learner’s license or a full driving license will be released.