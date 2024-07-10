Drug lord arrested after wife’s Instagram post gives away location

A drug lord was captured following a two-year manhunt after his wife’s Instagram post gave away their location to the authorities.

Ronald Roland, the Brazilian drug lord was arrested from Guarujá city on accusation of running a money laundering scheme and supplying drug cartels in Mexico, local media outlet reported.

His location was tracked by the police after his wife Andrezza de Lima Joel posted a series of photos on Instagram.

Joel was actively posting their luxury trips to Paris, Dubai, the Maldives and Colombia, without having a clue that she was helping local police track their whereabouts.

Interestingly, this was not the first time Ronald Roland was arrested due to his wife’s social media activity.

The Brazilian drug lord was captured in 2019 when he was on Interpol’s list.

His ex-wife had tagged the location where the couple was in a post on social media, leading to Roland’s arrest.

According to local police, the alleged drug lord made a fortune of £860.2 million in five years which he shuffled through more than 100 shell companies and businesses.

Reports said that police began perusing Roland in 2012 when he worked as an airline pilot.

Initially, his ties to ‘violent’ drug traffickers, who were handling drugs from Central and South America to Mexico, were investigated.

He had also been investigated by the Sao Paulo police for tax evasion, corruption and criminal association.