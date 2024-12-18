Dubai RTA Rolls Out App-Based Bus Pooling Initiative

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently introduced the Bus Pooling initiative, which allows passengers to share minibus rides via a smart app booking system.

This initiative aims to offer residents and visitors a convenient, quick, and innovative transportation option. The project is being executed in partnership with three companies that specialize in public transport systems, both locally and internationally.

This initiative underscores RTA’s dedication to broadening, enhancing, and improving Dubai’s public transportation network to meet the needs of the city’s residents and visitors. The scope of this initiative is anticipated to grow over time to encompass additional routes and areas, with the goal of establishing a sustainable and efficient transportation system throughout the city.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, mentioned: “This initiative aims to attract new segments of the community by providing a quick and convenient transport option that frequently lessens the dependence on private vehicles. It will also contribute to smoother traffic conditions on the city’s roads.

“The service operates without fixed routes, unlike traditional public buses. Initially, it will be available in Deira, linking to major business districts such as Business Bay, Dubai Mall, Mirdif, and Dubai Festival City. The plan is to gradually extend the service to encompass all regions of the emirate.”

To provide advanced and dependable transportation services to a diverse range of users, RTA has joined forces with three specialized companies to deliver this service using minibuses with competitive, flexible fares. The service is set to cover various areas of Dubai, offering routes tailored to passenger needs. Moreover, passengers will have options for single rides or weekly and monthly subscription plans.

“These minibuses will function on demand, with bookings managed through three smart applications: Citylink Shuttle, DrivenBus, and Fluxx Daily, operated by three specialized companies evenly sharing the responsibility, with each company managing 20 minibuses through the designated apps,” Bahrozyan added.

The seating capacity of these minibuses ranges from 13 to 30 passengers. The fare will vary based on the distance traveled and the demand for the service.

Bahrozyan added: “This initiative seeks to provide licensed transport options for passengers, encouraging them to utilize authorized means of transport instead of unlicensed alternatives. It also aligns with RTA’s strategic objectives of achieving integration, promoting innovative mobility, and anticipating the future of sustainable transportation. This project keeps pace with global public transport trends by increasingly relying on advanced technologies to provide cost-effective, on-demand services. Additionally, it contributes to alleviating traffic congestion by presenting an efficient, safe, rapid, and comfortable transport solution.

“This initiative represents one of the latest advancements in public transportation. It provides a flexible and user-friendly solution for passengers, allowing commuters to pre-book seats through smart applications and utilize the minibus service, which offers flexible journeys with a predetermined schedule,” he confirmed.