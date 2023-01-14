Dur-e-Fishan Saleem turns 27: See birthday pictures

The pictures and videos of showbiz starlet Dur-e-Fishan Saleem from her intimate birthday celebrations last night are viral on social media.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star, who celebrates her birthday on January 14 every year, rang in her 27th birthday last night with close family and friends. The celebrity shared several glimpses of the homely celebrations on her official Instagram handle.

The fashionista, dressed in a monochrome striped sweater for one of her birthday looks, looked overwhelmed by the number of cakes and surprises pulled by her near and dear ones for the birthday girl. “No regret 27- no regret life,” she wrote in the caption of the six-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application.

“Just so grateful for the people around me -for the duas they make for me-for the little gestures. Prayers and duas-the only way to go about in life,” Saleem added with a series of white heart emojis.

The viral post received love as well as numerous birthday wishes from her loyal fans as well as the entertainment fraternity on the gram.

Moreover, her co-stars Hammad Farooqi, Hira Khan, Zubab Rana and others also penned the sweetest wishes for the celeb.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem was last seen in the most trending serial of 2022 ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ as the main protagonist, Mehak.

She also made her music video debut recently with heartthrob singer Asim Azhar’s latest single ‘Dard’.

