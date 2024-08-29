European Safety Agency visits Karachi airport to assess operations

KARACHI: A delegation from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Asia Pacific recently visited the Karachi Airport Authority to assess and understand the operations within the Area Control Center and Control Tower, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the visit, the Director of Operations and the Director of Regulatory provided a comprehensive briefing to the delegation.

The briefing highlighted the crucial role that air traffic controllers (ATC) play in ensuring the safe navigation of aircraft.

The ATC is responsible for guiding aircraft through airspace, maintaining safe distances between planes, and ensuring safe takeoffs and landings.

The delegation was informed that ATC duties also involve adapting flight paths according to weather conditions and adhering to international aviation laws.

The European Safety Agency commended the performance of Karachi’s air traffic controllers, acknowledging their critical contribution to aviation safety.

The delegation also participated in a safety workshop, where they gained insights into the professional responsibilities and challenges faced by Pakistani air traffic controllers.