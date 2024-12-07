Economy being stabilized, prices going down, says FinMin

KARACHI: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday said that protests inflict around 190 million losses in a day, ARY News reported.

“We have to avoid this practice,” finance minister said here.

Addressing the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Aurangzeb said that the steps are inevitable for promotion of trade and investment.

He said that the economy being stabilized, and prices are going down. “The private sector has to lead the economy,” minister said.

“How could the government be claiming the prices are going down when everything has been expensive,” a newsmen asked the finance minister.

“You are right, we are monitoring the situation, we have to activate the price control committees to extend benefit to people,” minister replied.

He said,” We have to sit together to reach to an understanding that, come what may, no compromise will be made over some basic things”.