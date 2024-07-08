web analytics
Monday, July 8, 2024
Electricity tariff hike challenged in LHC

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
LAHORE: A plea has been moved in Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the electricity tariff hike and pro-rata formula, ARY News reported on Monday. 

Advocate Azhar Siddique moved the plea in the high court. The plea steeated that National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has not listened to them on the pro-rata formula.

The electricity charges on the unused units is unconstitutional, the plea stated and the act was termed as a ‘dacoity’ by the applicant.

The LHC has been urged to pass order for collection of electricity charges only on the used units, not under pro-rata formula.

On July 4, the federal cabinet has approved an increase of Rs5.72 per unit in the basic power tariff through circulation.

As per details, the hike was approved by the federal cabinet through a circulation summary, the source said.

The decision will be sent to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for uniform tariff implementation, sources added.

The Power Division would file an application with NEPRA regarding the tariff hike.

Pakistan’s power sector caused a Rs403 billion loss in FY2022-23, revealed the National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) report.

The progress report of the power distribution companies including K-Electric was released by the NEPRA, indicating nine distribution companies including K-Electric failed to achieve 100pc recovery.

