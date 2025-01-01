web analytics
20.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Elon Musk changes his X profile to ‘Kekius Maximus’: here’s why

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Elon Musk has once again captured the attention of the online community by altering his X profile name to “Kekius Maximus” and changing his profile pic to a depiction of the well-known meme “Pepe the Frog.”

The new image portrays Pepe clad in golden armor and wielding a video game controller, showcasing Elon Musk’s distinctive sense of humor and affinity for memes.

The name “Kekius Maximus” is also associated with the meme-inspired cryptocurrency token Kekius, which has recently experienced a remarkable increase of 497.56% in value.

Although the relationship between Elon Musk’s name change and the cryptocurrency is not explicitly defined, the tech entrepreneur has further fueled speculation with a cryptic message stating, “Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE.”

Elon Musk’s recent online antics are consistent with his previous interactions with the cryptocurrency space, including his support for Dogecoin.

READ: Elon Musk makes explosive remarks about X hashtags

Additionally, President-elect Donald Trump has recently declared that Musk will head the “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) in his administration, humorously acknowledging Musk’s significant impact on the Dogecoin market.

He previously altered his profile, as evidenced by a tweet from January 2023 in which he stated, “Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.