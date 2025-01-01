Elon Musk changes his X profile to ‘Kekius Maximus’: here’s why

Elon Musk has once again captured the attention of the online community by altering his X profile name to “Kekius Maximus” and changing his profile pic to a depiction of the well-known meme “Pepe the Frog.”

The new image portrays Pepe clad in golden armor and wielding a video game controller, showcasing Elon Musk’s distinctive sense of humor and affinity for memes.

The name “Kekius Maximus” is also associated with the meme-inspired cryptocurrency token Kekius, which has recently experienced a remarkable increase of 497.56% in value.

Although the relationship between Elon Musk’s name change and the cryptocurrency is not explicitly defined, the tech entrepreneur has further fueled speculation with a cryptic message stating, “Kekius Maximus will soon reach level 80 in hardcore PoE.”

Elon Musk’s recent online antics are consistent with his previous interactions with the cryptocurrency space, including his support for Dogecoin.

READ: Elon Musk makes explosive remarks about X hashtags

Additionally, President-elect Donald Trump has recently declared that Musk will head the “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) in his administration, humorously acknowledging Musk’s significant impact on the Dogecoin market.

He previously altered his profile, as evidenced by a tweet from January 2023 in which he stated, “Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back.”