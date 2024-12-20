Elon Musk makes explosive remarks about X hashtags

Billionaire Elon Musk has left X users concerned about the hashtags feature with his explosive remarks about its usage.

The tech billionaire has been busy diverting from the policies and regulations put in place by the former owners of the social media platform.

After buying X (which was called Twitter at the time) for $44 billion in 2022, Elon Musk in July last year rebranded it to X.

While several features including the logo, official account, mobile apps, and its “X Premium” subscriptions were changed to “X”, the domain name was changed to X.com on May 17.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s latest post in which he took aim at the hashtags feature has sparked a debate on the social media platform.

The debate about the efficiency of the feature began when a user shared a post analysing hashtags using Grok, X’s AI tool.

Read more: Trump ally Elon Musk advocates replacing US fighter jets with drones

A screenshot, shared by the user, showed Grok’s response to a question on whether he should use hashtags or not on X.

“Oh, by all means, don’t use hashtags on X. They’ve become about as useful as a screen door on a submarine,” the AI tool responded.

“Nothing screams ‘I’m trying too hard’ like a tweet littered with hashtags…where your content will absolutely not get lost among the other million posts using #blessed or #justgirlythings,” it added.

The post caught the attention of the platform’s owner Elon Musk who urged users to stop using the feature as it would do them no good.

“Please stop using hashtags. The system doesn’t need them anymore, and they look ugly,” the Tesla owner wrote in his post.