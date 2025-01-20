Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ faces protests in London

After India’s Punjab, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ is also facing protests by alleged Khalistani activists in London, over the misrepresentation of Sikhs in her film.

The debut solo directorial of Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has been embroiled in controversies since before its theatrical release on Friday, January 17.

Earlier, the SGPC community demanded a ban on the film’s release in Punjab, writing a letter to the CM of the Northern state of India. While no action was taken by the state government, multiple screenings of the movie were reportedly halted in the theatres due to the protests, over the portrayal of Sikhs in the title.

As per the latest development, alleged Khalistani protesters also interrupted the film’s screenings in theatres of London, Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

According to the details, the protestors entered the auditoriums in the middle of the show and shouted slogans like ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, with the demand to immediately stop the screening.

In response to the protests, Ranaut turned to Instagram handle with a video message. She said, “You all gave so much love and respect to our film. We don’t even have words to express our gratitude. But I still have some pain in my heart.”

“In the industry, it was said that my films perform the best in Punjab. And today is a day when my film is not even allowed to be released in Punjab,” she continued. “Some small-minded people have set this country on fire. And you and I are burning in this fire.”

“My film, my thoughts, and my attitude towards the country are reflected in this film. You decide for yourself after watching this film, if this film connects or breaks us,” concluded the actor.

Previously, Ranaut’s ambitious debut directorial, starring herself in the lead role of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi, was also banned from release in Bangladesh, due to its portrayal of the country’s former PM, Shaikh Mujibir Rehman’s assassination, by a group of Bangladeshi extremists.