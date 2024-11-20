‘Emily in Paris’: Lucas Bravo returns for season 5 after slamming show’s writing

French actor Lucas Bravo is set to reprise his role as shooting for season 5 of the popular Netflix show ‘Emily in Paris’ is scheduled next year.

The filming for the upcoming season of the hit show is due to begin in the first week of May next year with its usual key crew, according to Variety.

Reportedly, the makers of the Netflix show, led by Hollywood actress Lily Collins, are also exploring a third option for the show after Rome and Paris.

Meanwhile, the publication confirmed that Lucas Bravo who plays French chef Gabriel in ‘Emily in Paris,’ is set to star in the upcoming season despite slamming the writing of the series.

Created by Darren Star, the Netflix show sees Hollywood star Lily Collins’ Emily as a Chicagoan hired by a French marketing firm to move overseas and provide an American perspective.

Season four of ‘Emily in Paris’ showed Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) deciding that he wanted to be with Emily, however, she moved to Rome and found a new love interest.

The French actor’s reported return for the upcoming season came weeks after expressing his frustration over his character’s arc in the Netflix show.

“The sexy chef was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I’ve never been so far away from him,” Bravo said in an earlier interview.

In the same interview, he said that the script of ‘Emily in Paris’ limited his option to bring some flare to the character and its storyline.

“I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply. It makes me question if I want to be part of season 5 […] because my contract ends at season 4,” he said.