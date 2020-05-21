Doctors, paramedics assaulted in Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto hospital

RAWALPINDI: An appalling incident occurred in the emergency ward of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital where doctors were physically assaulted, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Doctors and paramedics of the healthcare facility have claimed that a patient who was fighting life and death circumstances became the flash point for the chaos.

Relatives and loved ones of the patient upon finding out the critical nature of the patient took out their anger and frustration on doctors and medical staff at the facility.

The hospital staff and paramedics were also forced to sit on the hospital floor while their video was recorded by relatives and loved ones of the patient admitted in the facility earlier.

Local police were notified of the development and made their way to the healthcare facility to break up the commotion.

The police have said that the matter is under investigation, as of yet and whosoever is found guilty will be acted against in accordance with the law.

