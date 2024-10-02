England cricket team lands in Pakistan to play Test series

MULTAN: The England cricket team has arrived in Pakistan to play a Test series against Shan eleven, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Led by all-rounder Ben Stokes, the team landed at Multan International Airport. The visiting team will rest for two days on October 2 and 3 before beginning practice session on October 4.

The first Test match between Pakistan and England will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium, starting on October 7.

The second Test is also scheduled to be held in Multan on October 15, while the third and final Test will be played in Rawalpindi, starting on October 24.

The tickets for the first test match are already on sale by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

