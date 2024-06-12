Germany Ready to Welcome the World for Euro 2024

After FIFA world cup, UEFA EURO is unofficially termed as the second biggest international football event. This time competition is conventional in term of hosting and Germany is the single host of the competition rather than different from last edition. Previous event was held in 11 countries and London’s iconic Wembley stadium hosted the final.

It was a heartbreaker for England and Italy took the trophy to Rome.

Three Lions of England are among favorites to lift the trophy and fulfill the dream of “it is coming home” (London). In his early 30’s, English skipper Harry Kane desperate to win silverware and gave some redemption of Wembly’s nightmare.

Young Bellingham of Real Madrid is the talisman, holds important position of midfield and second striker. Due to dip in form Manchester City’s Jack Grealish has been left out of England squad. German camp is quite confident that their journey on tournament opener against Scotland in Munich, June 14 will end on high note in capital Berlin on 14 of July. Belongs to Turkish origin, German captain Ilkay Gündogan with Tony Kroos controls the midfield and nation believes that their club success transforms into 4th EURO triumph.

However, Serge Gnabry is one important name missing from German squad, injury keeps him away from appearance. Hungry and Switzerland may give some tough fight to host in group A. Whereas England is comparatively in easy group, Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia are other three to complete group C.

Three times winner Spain will be in tough fight to progress into round of 16 as they face defending champion Italy and ever dangerous Croatia in group B. Young attacking guns of FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Fermine Lopez are ready to mark their impression for Spain but they miss another Barcelona youngster Gavi, unfortunately injury cost him his palace. Croatia relay on old midfield wizard Luka Modric to inspire first major trophy. Famous for defending deep Italy are confident that gloves of Donnarumma will again crucial in defending crown. Surprising qualifying group winner Albania will be considering giant killers by football pundits.

Two previous winners France and Netherlands are favorite to progress from group D. 2 times World cup and European champion France hands captain arm band to super star Kylian Mbappe.

Fellow strikers Griezmann and Giroud will be serious threat to any defense. Under achiever Netherlands depends on veteran leader Van Dijk and Liverpool club mate forward Cody Gakpo to progress and increase second championship to trophy cabinet. Poland and Austria are other two nation in group. Experience striker and Captain Robert Lewandowski wants to finish his Polish career with some memorable performances.

Fresh from UEFA Champion League victory Belgium left top goalkeeper Thibaut Courtios at home. His emission from travelling to Germany was result of allegedly not good relationship with team head coach Domenico Tedesco. Though they are among top contender for title, having Captain Kevan De Bruyne, Lukako and other talented players in team.

Ukraine, Slovakia and Undefeatable in qualifying round Romania are other participants in group E.

Rounding off with F group which consist of 2016 winners Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic and Georgia who are making their maiden EURO appearance. Portugal again relay heavily on maestro Ronaldo’s brilliance, Bruno Fernandez, Barnado Silva and Jao Fleix will be serious threat to any defense. Fans believe path to round of 16 will be comfortable. Turkey and Czech have capacity to battle each other for second spot in group and progress to round of elimination.

All 24 teams are prepared for European glory which kicks off in Munich in June for one month. The excitement is building, fans are enthusiastic to support their teams to emerge out European champion from Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on 14 of July.