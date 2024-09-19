Eva Mendes reacts to Ryan Gosling’s ‘SNL’ sketch

Actress Eva Mendes has praised her husband Ryan Gosling’s stint as the host of “Saturday Night Live (SNL)” earlier this year.

The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her children’s book titled, “Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.”

While the Hollywood actress said that “Can’t Tonight” and “Beavis and Butt-Head” were her favourites, the former was the pick of them all as Gosling played a man who married a Cuban woman.

The skit shows the “Barbie” actor donning a curly wig as he attempts a Cuban accent while at a bar with his friends Marcello Hernández and Kenan Thompson.

When a waiter asks the three friends about their accents, Thompson says of Gosling’s character, “He’s from Tennessee but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he different.”

Ryan Gosling then says, “A Cuban wife can change you. I used to talk like this,” as he switches to an American accent, “Hot dog. Hamburger. Patagonia.”

The Hollywood star then switches back to a Cuban accent, “But now, I talk like a Cuban Papi.”

Reacting to his Cuban accent, Eva Mendes said, “With Cuban Papi, the thing that was so funny is my dad actually doesn’t speak English, and this isn’t like oh, he speaks a little. No, he doesn’t speak English… And he’s been in the country 50-something years.”

The actress then showed how her father and her husband talk whenever they interact due to a language barrier.

“So after what, 12 years, it finally paid off,” she said.

The closing of ‘Can’t Tonight’ showed Rya Gosling thanking the SNL cast and crew before mentioning his family: “Eva, Ezzy, Ama, I love you!,” he said, referring to his wife and their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.