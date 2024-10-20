Eva Mendes sets THIS condition for Hollywood return

Hollywood actress Eva Mendes has said that she would return to the big screen only alongside her husband actor Ryan Gosling.

The couple have acted together in two films, including “Drunk History Christmas (2011)” and “The Place Beyond the Pines (2012).”

Best known for her roles in “Training Day (2001)”, “Hitch (2005)” and “The Other Guys (2010)”, Eva Mendes quit Hollywood in 2014.

The actress in a later interview maintained it was not a challenge for her to leave the profession. “I was never in love with acting. I don’t mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn’t a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people.”

Now, Eva Mendes has said that she would only return to the industry if she gets a role opposite her husband Ryan Gosling.

“That’s the one thing I would love to do. He gets something out of me that’s never been accessible before,” the Hollywood actress added.

Ryan Gosling, 42, and Eva Mendes, 48, started dating in 2011, shortly before the two co-starred in ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’. The celebrity couple have two daughters together, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.

Last month, Mendes praised Gosling’s stint as the host of “Saturday Night Live (SNL)” earlier this year, saying that “Can’t Tonight” and “Beavis and Butt-Head” were her favourites, the former was the pick of them all as Gosling played a man who married a Cuban woman.

The skit shows the “Barbie” actor donning a curly wig as he attempts a Cuban accent while at a bar with his friends Marcello Hernández and Kenan Thompson.