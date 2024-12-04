Fahad Mustafa honored by British Parliament with two prestigious awards

LONDON: Renowned Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa achieved a historic milestone by receiving two prestigious awards from the British Parliament, making him the first Pakistani actor to be honored by both Houses of Parliament.

The House of Commons awarded him the “Diversity and Cultural Impact Award”, presented by British MP Naz Shah. Meanwhile, the House of Lords bestowed upon him the “Global Cultural Unity Award”, handed over by British Minister Lord Wajid Khan.

The awards ceremony was organized by Multicultural Britain, celebrating Fahad Mustafa’s contributions to cultural diversity and global unity through his work in entertainment.

This recognition highlights the actor’s growing international influence and his role as a cultural ambassador for Pakistan on the global stage.

