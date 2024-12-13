Faisal Vawda foresees imminent sacking of a provincial governor

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda hinted at the removal of one of the provincial governors very soon.

Speaking during the ARY News program, Senator Faisla Vawda said on Friday, “A provincial governor will be in troubled waters soon and his time is up.

Without mentioning the name, Faisla Vawda said the governor in question has been selling his name, making money, and telling lies, now his turn has come, and he has to go home soon”.

Vawda predicted that the governor’s removal would occur within the next week or two months but he will surely be removed from his post.

He also took the opportunity to criticize the PPP-led Sindh government, stating that none of its cabinet members, aside from Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, are capable of writing a paragraph in English.

Vawda added that only god can save the country when Pakistan’s future is in the hands of such persons.

Additionally, Vawda touched on the murder of anchor person Arshad Sharif, claiming that the facts of the case will soon surface.

He also commented on PTI founder Imran Khan’s growing awareness of his friends and foes, stating that this realization should have occurred much sooner.

Faisal Vawda says that Imran Khan’s eyes are now opening.

Read more: Faiz Hameed indicted on charges of political activities, violations of Official Secret Act

Earlier, Senator Faisal Vawda claimed that former Director General (DG) Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed has provided evidence, including devices, against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, Senator Faisla Vawda said, “The troubles for the PTI founder and his associates are going to be increased as Faiz Hameed has handed over crucial evidence, including devices, against them.”

Faisal Vawda said that Faiz Hameed’s trial has deflated the Imran Khan-led party’s call for civil disobedience. “If Faiz Hameed’s trial had not taken place, the PTI founder, his wife, and associates would not have faced these challenges,” he added.