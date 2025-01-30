Faisal Vawda says received death threats from FBR officials

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has claimed to have received death threats from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over his criticism of the board’s plan to purchase over 1,000 vehicles, ARY News reported.

Vawda made the shocking claims during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on Thursday.

The politician said that FBR officials including Ali Salih, Shahid and Dr. Sajjad Siddiqui issued death threats following the committee’s January 22 meeting.

Faisal Vawda claimed that the FBR officials raided his company after he proposed providing 1,010 cheap vehicles to the FBR officials.

According to Senator Vawda, the FBR officials harassed the multinational company’s employees and threatened to finish his business.

Lamenting the alleged raid and the following threats, Faisal Vawda said that the move sent wrong message to the Japanese investors.

Meanwhile, Senator Vawda resolved to provide evidence of the alleged corruption of around 54 FBR officials.

The senator revealed possessing evidence about the misuse of the FBR vehicles.

His fresh claims came two days after he lambasted the FBR’s move to acquire around 1,010 vehicles for its officials.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Jan 28, Faisal Vawda said that the FBR failed to achieve the Rs384 billion revenue target and yet were getting vehicles.

“Shortfall in FBR’s targets might be the reason behind rewarding them with new vehicles,” he said.

In his speech, Vawda suggested leasing vehicles with a shared financial contribution of 5 percent each from employees and the government.

He added that the current plans lack transparency and will burden the exchequer unnecessarily.