False propaganda exposed regarding terror attack on Turbat Naval Base

ISLAMABAD: The rumors circulating on social media about a terrorist attack on the Turbat Naval Base have been debunked as baseless and false, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources close to the development confirm that there was no such attack, and the news is being spread on social media as part of a disinformation campaign.

Following recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan, Indian media has been accused of reigniting negative propaganda against Pakistan.

Fake videos and fabricated news reports are being shared on various social media platforms, falsely claiming an attack on the Turbat Naval Base.

Sources clarify that the videos being circulated, including those purportedly from Khad Kocha police station, are entirely fake.

These videos and news reports are part of a broader attempt to spread fear, chaos, and confusion among the public in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s security agencies, including the Army, remain vigilant and capable of responding effectively to any threats.

Intelligence-based operations against terrorists in Balochistan continue to be conducted with precision and effectiveness.

The security forces are fully prepared to protect all vital installations and ensure the safety and security of the nation.