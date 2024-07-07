Fans reacts to Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 100 in IND vs ZIM

During the second T20I against Zimbabwe, Team India’s opening southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma made his maiden century at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 7.
Abhishek was dismissed for a four-ball duck on his debut.
However, he redeemed himself with a blistering knock in the subsequent match, scoring 100 runs off just 47 deliveries.
The left-handed batter dazzled viewers by dominating the Zimbabwean bowlers, hitting eight sixes and seven fours. Abhishek’s stunning batting performance earned widespread praise on social media.
Abhishek Sharma is the batsman that India needs in T20I.
Boy is absolutely fearless, an absolutely intent machine, he is not worried about milestones.
Don't be surprised if you see him gain a bigger fan base in the future.
July 7, 2024
Abhishek Sharma
July 7, 2024