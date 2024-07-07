web analytics
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Fans reacts to Abhishek Sharma's blistering 100 in IND vs ZIM

During the second T20I against Zimbabwe, Team India’s opening southpaw batter Abhishek Sharma made his maiden century at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 7.

Abhishek was dismissed for a four-ball duck on his debut.

However, he redeemed himself with a blistering knock in the subsequent match, scoring 100 runs off just 47 deliveries.

The left-handed batter dazzled viewers by dominating the Zimbabwean bowlers, hitting eight sixes and seven fours. Abhishek’s stunning batting performance earned widespread praise on social media.

