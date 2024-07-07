Father buries 15-day-old daughter alive in Naushahro Feroze

NOWSHAHR FEROZE: In a harrowing incident, a father has been arrested for burying his 15-day-old daughter alive in Tharushah, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the police officials, the father – Tayyab – admitted to burying his daughter alive due to a lack of money for her treatment. The accused revealed that he tied the infant in a sack before burying her.

The police have registered a case against the suspect, Tayyab, who has confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, the police stated that the after the court order the grave of the minor child will be exhumed and the postmortem will be conducted.

Earlier in the day, a distressing incident was reported from Lahore’s Defense B area in which a husband and wife allegedly stripped and tortured a 13-year-old domestic worker.

Following the torture incident, the police filed an FIR over the complaint of the mother of the domestic worker – Tahreem – and arrested the accused – Hassam – allegedly involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police officials claimed that raids were being conducted to arrest Hassam’s wife.

As per the FIR, the accused continued to torture the minor domestic worker Tehreem by stripping her naked over the suspicion of theft, the mother of the victim also claimed in the FIR that the bones of the girl’s hand and nose were broken.

The victim girl was handed over to her mother after her medical examination, while the SP Cantt stated that the perpetrators involved in the incident would be brought to justice.