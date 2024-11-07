Fawad Chaudhry wants Trump to investigate PTI founder’s ouster

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has called on the United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump to personally investigate the ousting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s government, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that Donald Trump’s advisors also believe the President Joe Biden administration was ‘involved’ in ouster of Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Citing what he termed ‘similarities’ between Donald Trump and Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry said that the US president-elect also faced similar ‘fake cases just like Imran Khan is facing in Pakistan’.

He said that the people’s decision has been accepted in the US election 2024, but the nation’s mandate was ‘disregarded’ in Pakistan’s general elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI MNA said that party founder Imran Khan expressed excitement over Donald Trump’s victory in the United States presidential election 2024.

Speaking during ARY News programme “Off The Record,” the PTI leader said that the former prime minister was hopeful that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US would improve under the upcoming Trump administration.

“While he [Imran Khan] did not discuss his release from prison, he said that the negativity which prevailed under the [Joe] Biden administration, will end now. Khan said that he enjoyed good and friendly relations with Trump as the prime minister,” the PTI leader added.

According to Ali Muhammad Khan, the PTI founder revealed getting calls from former US president Donald Trump during his premiership where they would discuss a range of topics including bilateral relations and business issues.

“Khan said that Trump had a positive attitude towards Pakistan and the relations between the two countries were improving,” the PTI leader stated.