PTI founder reminisces friendly ties with Donald Trump: Ali Muhammad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that party founder Imran Khan expressed excitement over Donald Trump’s victory in the United States presidential election 2024, ARY News reported.

Speaking during ARY News programme “Off The Record,” the PTI leader said that the former prime minister was hopeful that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and the US would improve under the upcoming Trump administration.

“While he [Imran Khan] did not discuss his release from prison, he said that the negativity which prevailed under the [Joe] Biden administration, will end now. Khan said that he enjoyed good and friendly relations with Trump as the prime minister,” the PTI leader added.

According to Ali Muhammad Khan, the PTI founder revealed getting calls from former US president Donald Trump during his premiership where they would discuss a range of topics including bilateral relations and business issues.

“Khan said that Trump had a positive attitude towards Pakistan and the relations between the two countries were improving,” the PTI leader stated.

However, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the former ruling party was not pinning hopes on President-elect Donald Trump to pave the way for the release of Imran Khan.

“At least the matters will now be neutral because the Donald Lu and cypher issues created negativity as the current administration had a role in the regime change in Pakistan,” the PTI leader asserted.

Earlier, former President Dr. Arif Alvi wrote a letter to Trump after his victory in the US election 2024.

“You have been a good friend of Pakistan and on behalf of Imran Khan. I extend our good wishes to you to continue your excellent efforts for global peace,” Alvi stated.

It is worth mentioning here that Republican former president Donald Trump won the United States presidential election 2024 bagging 277 electoral votes, Fox News said in its report.

Rival Democrat Kamala Harris has won 226 electoral votes, according to the report.