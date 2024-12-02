FBR officers criticize tax administration, policies for low collection

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers Monday held tax administration and policies responsible for the shortfall in the tax collection target.

In a statement, the Inland Revenue Service Officers Association (IRSOA) rejected the impression of officers lacking in collecting tax.

The failure to meet tax targets is attributed to flaws in tax administration and policies, the IRSOA said in its statement released on Monday.

The Inland Revenue Service Officers Association also criticised the FBR’s transformation plan and termed it a mere show piece that has caused discontent among tax officials.

The statement said that 80% of junior field tax officers have the lowest salaries and many lack access to transport, fuel, and residential facilities.

The association pointed out the large-scale transfers of tax officers to remote areas have also created logistical difficulties. Frequent transfers accompanied by corruption allegations are damaging the reputation and dignity of tax officers.

“Harsh administrative practices and poor tax policies are undermining the officers’ capabilities and morale.”

The FBR officers association said that over the past five months, there has been a tax revenue shortfall of Rs356 billion.

Earlier it emerged that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would fail to reach its tax target collection for November 2024.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) could demand a mini budget from Pakistan if the tax collection authority would fail to attain its target of December, according to sources.

Despite heavy taxes imposed, the FBR failing to reach to tax targets with overall 343 billion rupees shortfall in tax collection, sources said.