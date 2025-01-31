FBR officers deny issuing threats to Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) the Inland Revenue Service Officers Association has strongly rejected the ‘threat’ allegations levelled by Senator Faisal Vawda, ARY News reported on Friday.

In an official statement, Inland Revenue Service Officers association of FBR asserted that allegations raised by Faisal Vawda are baseless and challenged him to provide evidence to support his claim.

“Baseless accusations could harm the tax collection process,” the FBR officers warned Senator Faisal Vawda.

The statement further said that all government vehicle purchases were made in compliance with regulations.

Reaffirming their commitment to honesty and professionalism, the Inland Revenue Service officers stated that they would defend their dignity and integrity under all circumstances.

The clarification comes from Federal Board of Revenue officers after Vawda raised allegations of dire threats from its officers.

Read more: Faisal Vawda says received death threats from FBR officials

On Thursday, Faisal Vawda claimed to have received ‘death threats’ from the Federal Board of Revenue over his criticism of the board’s plan to purchase over 1,000.

Vawda made the shocking claims during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance.

The politician said that Federal Board of Revenue officials including Ali Salih, Shahid and Dr. Sajjad Siddiqui issued death threats following the committee’s January 22 meeting.

Faisal Vawda claimed that the FBR officials raided his company after he proposed providing 1,010 cheap vehicles to the FBR officials.

According to Senator Vawda, the Federal Board of Revenue officials harassed the multinational company’s employees and threatened to finish his business.