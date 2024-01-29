FIA asked to act against fake power division job posts

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy on Monday urged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take strict action against the individuals looting citizens by posting fake employment advertisements on social media, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the power division penned down a letter to FIA stating that the people are being misled regarding employment in electricity companies through fake advertisements on social media.

“There are more than 25,000 fake recruitment advertisements in the Power Division circulating on social media to loot people, as the applicant has to deposit Rs 1000 along with the application, the letter said, adding that this issue needs to be addressed as soon as possible,” the letter reads.

“Urgent action is needed to address this issue promptly,” the letter said.

The Power Division asserted in its statement that these fraudulent recruitment advertisements have no association with them.