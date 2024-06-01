web analytics
Saturday, June 1, 2024
FIA offloads four passengers over fake documents at Karachi airport

By Salah Uddin
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday offloaded four passengers trying to travel abroad on fake documents from Karachi International Airport, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson stated that four passengers, named Muhammad Abdullah, Amir Iqbal, Abdul Sufyan and Gulfam Ahmed, boarded on Turkey-bound flight WY-324 going Turkey on fake documents.

The spokesperson of FIA stated that a fake transit visa of Spain has also been recovered from Gulfam Ahmed, a resident of Gujranwala.

FIA officials stated that the arrested individuals have been transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for legal action.

