Shocking details revealed about five bullet-riddled bodies in Chagai

CHAGAI: In a gruesome incident, five bullet-riddled bodies found in Dalbadin, Chagai have been identified as former Afghan security personnel, ARY News reported.

According to SSP Chagai, the individuals had been missing for several months, and a video confession also surfaced after their abduction, in which they confessed to killing a Pakistani tribal person.

The police have confirmed that the bodies have been handed over to the heirs.

Yesterday, in a shocking turn of event, police on Friday recovered five bullet-riddled bodies in Chagai, Balochistan.

Police officials said that five unidentified bodies were recovered from Dalbadin’s Sorgal area. The bodies were moved to the hospital by police and rescue team for legal formalities.

Last year, bullet-riddled bodies of three men were discovered by the police in the Bolan district of Balochistan.

According to police, three bodies were found in Qaboi, a tourist place in Machh, Balochistan. The identification of the bodies could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

SHO Machh police said the deceased were residents of Mangchar.