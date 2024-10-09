Five dacoits killed in Karachi police ‘encounter’

KARACHI: Five suspected dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in the Khairabad area of Manghopir, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to SSP West Tariq Elahi, police was conducting search operation in Khairabad area of Manghopir on the reports of presence of criminals in the area.

Seeing the police party, dacoits opened fire at the personnel and in the retaliatory fire, five ‘dacoits’ were killed, while a search operation was still underway in the area. The police also recovered weapons from the custody of the killed dacoits.

The bodies of the dacoits were moved to the hospital for identification.

Earlier in Lahore, six dacoits were shot dead in an alleged encounter with the police in Iqbal Town.

According to police, the six men broke into the house of a doctor in Iqbal Town’s College Block on Saturday.

The residents of the house informed the police through an emergency call on 15.

On seeing the police’s quick response, the dacoits panicked and opened fire on the police party. In the intense ensuing battle, six dacoits were killed.