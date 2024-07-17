Five-member detective team abducted in Tank

TANK: Five members of a detective team who were investigating a theft incident, abducted in the Malazai area of Tank, ARY News reported.

According to police, the team had been called to the area yesterday to search for a missing thief.

However, the team members identified as Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah, Raees Khan, Shahid Aziz, and Majid Ali were abducted.

In a separate incident, a session judge was kidnapped by unknown assailants from the edge of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.

The judge’s guard and the driver were left unharmed while his vehicle was ablaze.

However, later Session Judge Shakirullah Marwat, who was kidnapped by unknown assailants from Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been recovered.

The Counter Terrorism Department said that Session Judge Marwat safely reached his home after he was recovered unconditionally.